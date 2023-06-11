People Who Tied The Knot With Their “Better Than Nothing” Option Opened Up About How Their Marriages Are Really Going Now

Single men and women in their late twenties, thirties, or even forties often experience a variety of feelings related to their dating life.

Some are perfectly content with solo living or even prefer it as opposed to always being with a romantic partner.

But others yearn for “more” as they watch other family members and friends tie the knot, wondering when it will finally be their turn.

So, a long-lasting single streak can result in feelings ranging from jealousy and insecurity to bitterness, loneliness, and fear in the face of a ticking biological clock.

That’s why it’s not rare for some singles to wind up setting down and getting married to a partner who may not be their “first choice.”

But while this may not sound the most romantic, one Redditor recently asked spouses of the internet how their marriages are going after saying “I do” to their “better than nothing option.” And surprisingly, many of the unions blossomed into fruitful marriages.

When “Better Than Nothing” Turned Into “Better Than They Could’ve Imagined”

“I feel like we may have both settled because we had a child together. But 22 years in, and he’s a better partner than I could have ever dreamed.”

–Armsinstead

