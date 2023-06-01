Pizza Dip Is A Pretty Exciting Appetizer That Takes Pizza To A Whole New Level

Pizza is everyone’s favorite food. When you don’t know what to eat for dinner, pizza is the option we all turn to for an easy, delicious meal that fills our stomachs.

So it’s no surprise that pizza dip is also a fan-favorite. However, this dip takes pizza to a whole new level.

TikToker Carman Wilken (@whatsmomcookin) is showing everyone how to make the perfect crustless pizza dip. You probably won’t have any leftovers; they will be gone in no time!

This pizza dip is all about the cheese. It’s gooey, saucy, and greasy in the best way. And it’s the ultimate appetizer for a crowd at any party.

Read on for the recipe!

Start by browning one pound of Jimmy Dean’s Italian sausage in a pan. Once that’s all cooked, add in a block of cream cheese, one cup of shredded cheddar cheese, and one cup of shredded parmesan.

Mix everything up, then layer it in a nine-by-eleven baking dish. Next, sprinkle some oregano on top and pour a can of pizza sauce over it.

Carman uses Chef Boyardee’s pizza sauce, but any kind is suitable for our purposes.

Finish it off with a layer of mozzarella cheese and pepperoni slices. Bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about fifteen to twenty minutes.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.