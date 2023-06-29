Red, White, And Blue Cupcakes Are What Everyone Expects, So Try Making These Mini Pie Bites Instead For A Patriotic Dessert

As the Fourth of July rapidly approaches, it’s time to get creative in the kitchen and step up your dessert game!

Red, white, and blue cupcakes are the expectation. So this year, wow the crowd with something different.

It doesn’t get any cuter than these miniature patriotic pie bites. Fortunately, making this dessert is a breeze.

If you want to honor America’s birthday in the sweetest and tastiest possible way, try out this recipe from @pillsbury. What could be more American than pie?

Start by rolling out a Pillsbury pie crust into a twelve-inch circle. Use a round cookie cutter to carve out six circles from the dough.

Next, place the circles into a muffin tin and spoon two tablespoons of cherry pie filling into half of the cups.

In the other half, add two tablespoons of blueberry pie filling. It’s okay to be generous with your spoonfuls of pie filling!

Bake the mini pies at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for twenty minutes. While the pies are baking, use a star-shaped cutter to cut out stars from the remaining dough.

Arrange the stars onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Lightly brush them with water and add as many red and blue sprinkles as your heart desires. Stick them into the oven for five to seven minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.