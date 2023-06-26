Researchers Discovered That Chimpanzees Have Their Own Language That Uses Specific Sounds Tied To Specific Meanings

Humans are able to communicate danger by using words, sounds, and other expressions. For instance, if an object is about to fall, you could shout, “Oh no!” and gesture for someone to come over and help you.

Likewise, if you are walking with a friend and think they might be in danger, you could yell, “Watch out!” and wave your hands to get their attention.

These remarks, concerned expressions, and gestures are usually more than able to alert other humans of a potential threat.

But researchers from the University of Zurich wondered if some of our closest living relatives– chimpanzees– were also capable of this kind of communication.

So, in a recent study, the scientists got inventive and used fake snakes to simulate potential danger. The team strung the fake snakes on a fishing line; then, they watched and recorded how wild chimpanzees in Uganda reacted.

Afterward, the team also played back the elicited sounds in varying orders to determine if any of them caused a stronger response.

The researchers found that the wild chimpanzees did have specific sounds that corresponded with specific meanings.

On top of that, the chimpanzees were able to understand word order– or syntax– and react appropriately depending on what sound was elicited first in a sequence.

It was determined that the chimps made two distinct noises after spotting the snakes and other threats in the wild.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.