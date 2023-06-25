She Agreed To Take Her Niece On A Summer-Long Vacation But Not Her Step-Niece, And Now Her Sister-In-Law And Brother Don’t Want Her Niece To Go Anymore

This woman and her brother, Jason, both have 11-year-old daughters, Maddie and Bella. Jason’s wife, Tracy, also has an 11-year-old daughter named Sarah. And all three little girls go to the same school.

Of the group, however, her daughter Maddie and her niece Bella have always been extremely close. In fact, her family even jokingly refers to the two girls as “the twins.”

“They do the same extracurriculars at school and often have sleepovers,” she said.

That’s why she was not at all shocked when she saw the two girls a few days ago, and Maddie asked if they could bring Bella on vacation with them over the summer.

Apparently, they always travel for basically the whole summer. And this year, they will be visiting three countries located in continental Europe.

Anyway, she had no problem with Bella tagging along, so she told the girls she would talk to her brother, Jason, about the idea. And eventually, Jason agreed that Bella was allowed to accompany her and Maddie on their trip.

The plan was that Jason and his ex would cover the cost of Bella’s flights and provide a subsidized contribution for accommodations. They also planned to give Bella a credit card for any other expenses.

“Obviously, I will pay for most things, but this is for souvenirs or emergencies,” she explained.

“The girls are thrilled.”

