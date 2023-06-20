She And Her Friend Went To A Sushi Restaurant Where The Waitress, Manager, And Chef All Shamed Them For The Food They Ordered

Has a server at a restaurant ever told you that you’re ordering too much food?

TikTok user Cassandra Mauro (@cassmauro) shares a story of the time she and her friend went to a sushi restaurant and were left confused and offended.

The restaurant that they went to did not offer all-you-can-eat sushi like some places do. They had a traditional menu when a bunch of appetizers and sushi rolls to choose from.

Cassandra and her friend decided to go there after their gym session, having worked up a pretty big appetite after working out. They sit down together and begin placing their order.

“We order chicken fried rice, shrimp tempura, and noodles. I order two rolls, and then Kathrine was going to order another roll, and we were just going to share everything,” Cassandra explained.

Right before Katrhine orders the third sushi roll, the waitress stops her and tells her that they are ordering too much food! The girls are feeling pretty confused at this point, not thinking that what they had ordered was too much food, especially considering they were going to share it all anyway.

Cassandra encourages Katrhine to still order the third roll if she wants it, but as she does, the waitress scoffs and rolls her eyes while writing it down.

“We’re like so confused because we came to your restaurant to eat, like what are you doing,” Cassandra said to her viewers.

Cassandra mentions to Kathrine that if they are still hungry, they can always order more food and that they can just hold on to their menus. But before they knew it, the waitress took both of their menus and walked away from the table!

“Me and Kathirne think we’re in a simulation because we’re like did we order more than we thought we did?” said Cassandra.

