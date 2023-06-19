She And Her Friends Sat Through A Sobriety Test Party Experiment That Required Getting Intoxicated At Their Local Sheriff’s Department

One of the first lessons you learn before getting your driver’s license is never to drink and drive.

As some people get older and have more experience with drinking, they think they know their tolerance so well that they could get away with driving home at the end of a night out. However, a proper field sobriety test conducted by a police officer will show how much alcohol affects your system.

One woman’s TikTok video went viral after she documented her and her friend’s experiences as they sat through a sobriety test party experiment that required getting intoxicated at their local sheriff’s department. Honestly, it looked like a great time.

Semiya Janay (@janaysway), a Dallas, Texas resident and TikTok creator had viewers shocked by the fun evening she had with the Dallas Sheriff’s Department, which she could hardly believe was legal.

Along with other local residents, Semiya was invited to participate in an experiment to help police trainees learn how to give field sobriety tests. They were required to get a ride from someone or arrive at the experiment via Uber.

At the start of the experiment, participants were asked to sign a consent form where they had to record their weight and specify whether or not they wanted to be classified as light or heavy drinkers.

Semiya filmed the nice police officer who handed her a cocktail to sip on before she sat at a table with her friends. Over the first hour of the experiment, they had to consume two drinks with precisely measured ounces of alcohol. Semiya and her friends started having fun with other participants as they drank, and it turned into a safely supervised party.

“We started drinking, we started getting friendly,” says Semiya in her video.

Semiya and her friends can be seen playing various card games throughout the experiment and having a ton of fun as they started feeling “loose as a goose.”

