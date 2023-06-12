She And Her Husband Recently Chose To Downsize and Have A Micro Wedding, Which Really Upset Her Family

When planning a wedding, it can be difficult to ensure everyone in your family is pleased. Although your wedding day should only be about what you and your partner want, some people feel a lot of pressure from their friends and families to do things a certain way.

One young woman and her husband recently downsized their wedding, and a few extended family members couldn’t attend. Unfortunately, it’s caused a lot of drama within her family.

She’s 21-years-old, and her husband is 22. They went through many ups and downs with planning their recent wedding, as a lot of sudden changes were made.

After getting engaged, she and her husband hoped to marry in May 2023. They booked a venue and started planning a wedding with around 60 guests.

But during Christmas 2022, her parents encouraged them to push the date so they’d be better positioned to help them pay for it.

A few months later, she called her wedding venue and asked if they could reschedule the wedding for June 2024, and they said yes. They contacted their guests to let them know the plans had changed, and everyone seemed content.

However, a few weeks ago, she and her husband started talking about not wanting to wait any longer to get married.

They spontaneously decided they should just elope at a courthouse by themselves and not tell anyone. Of course, they had to have two witnesses, so they asked their two best friends to join them.

She and her husband had no plans to tell family members about their courthouse wedding. They just wanted to get it done and tell everyone they were married afterward.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.