She And Her Mom Got A Ouija Board From A Yard Sale, But It Mysteriously Wound Up Soaked When She Tried To Play With It

No matter how many horror movies come out, some people still have no fear about trying something paranormal.

TikTok user Airekah (@smooshy.smashy) shares a freaky story about owning an Ouija board and what happened when she tried to play with it.

When she was a teenager, Airekah and her mom were driving around the neighborhood when they came across a yard sale. They decided to pull over and take a look around at what was for sale.

“So we get there, and you can tell everything that had been lying on the table was basically covered in like a fine layer of dust, so either it was in an attic or a garage or something, I don’t know,” she said.

As they were browsing, Airekah spotted an Ouija board laying on the table. It had all of its pieces and was still intact, so she asked her mom if she could have it. Her mother agreed, and they proceeded to take it back home with them.

Around six months later, still not having opened the box ever, Airekah was moving out of her mother’s house. As she’s packing to move into her own place, she packs up the Ouija board and decides to store it in a utility closet for the time being.

After about three months of living at her new place, Airekah remembers that she has the Ouija board and decides she wants to play around with it later that day. While she was out, she decided to stop to pick up a bottle of vodka on her way home, planning to have a fun night playing with the board. However, she would never get to that point.

She got home and headed over to the utility closet where she was storing the Ouija board and was surprised by what she found inside.

“I open up the utility closet, and I guess the water heater that was in it had leaked or something,” she describes.

