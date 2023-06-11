She Asked A Friend If Their Kid Could Stop Bragging About Playdates In Front Of Her Daughter, And Her Friend Freaked Out On Her

This woman has a 9-year-old daughter who has two very good friends from school. However, each girl usually has one-on-one playdates with each friend, rather than all three girls playing together at the same time.

So, whenever her daughter’s two friends have a solo play date scheduled, she detailed how the kids brag about it at school all day and rub it in her daughter’s face– knowing very well that her own daughter is not invited.

“My daughter says that she can tell they do this to intentionally hurt her,” she revealed.

On top of that, leading up to any playdate, the two girls will just ignore her daughter– which obviously makes her kid feel very anxious, hurt, and simply left out.

The obvious exclusion has made her daughter so upset, in fact, that her kid actually wants to leave her current school.

That’s why she recently decided to speak to one of the girl’s mothers and discuss how her daughter became really upset whenever the other girls openly discussed a playdate that her daughter was not invited to.

She thought that the other mother would understand, too, since they were actually good friends. Apparently, the other mom is a single parent who struggles with a “complex home life,” which is why she actually helps out the mom a lot.

So, she essentially just asked if her friend’s daughter could be a bit more discreet about playdates and not discuss them in front of her kid.

“I also said that I don’t expect my daughter to be invited to the play date as everyone is entitled to these things without feeling pressured to invite others,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.