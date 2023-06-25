She Asked Her Sister To Stop Giving Updates On Her Successful Weight Loss Because She’s Been Having Issues With Weight Gain

Struggling with your weight and body image is common for a lot of people. Feeling uncomfortable or disappointed in your own body is a tremendous challenge, and it’s something most of us have to work through mentally.

One woman is having trouble with her sister after asking her to stop sending updates on her successful weight loss because she’s been having issues with weight gain over the last two years.

She’s been going through a rough time after dealing with a recent breakup and gaining 30 pounds in the last two years from a new anti-anxiety medication she started.

She’s currently in therapy to seek help with binge eating issues and has been criticized by family members for how much she weighs for most of her adult life.

Her sister has been on a weight loss journey that’s been going well. However, her sister began sending her detailed updates on how her weight loss was going, and it really started triggering her and making her feel worse about herself.

“Two months ago, I told my sister not to share updates of pounds [or] inches she’s lost because I find it incredibly uncomfortable and triggering,” she explained.

However, the other day her sister sent her a screenshot from her weight loss app congratulating her on losing 12 pounds.

She had to remind her sister that, once again, those updates aren’t great for her mental health and make her uncomfortable.

“She became very upset, telling me that she feels like I can call her any time of the day, but she can’t share something that is incredibly important to her,” she recalled.

