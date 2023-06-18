She Basically Went On A Blind Date With A Guy, Because She Couldn’t Remember Meeting Him When She Gave Him Her Number

A TikTok user named Natasha Diamond (@natashadiamondx) is describing how she went on a date with a guy she couldn’t remember meeting because she had gotten way too drunk on her night out.

So it was her 21st birthday, and she and her friends rented a pink limousine to take them out to the bars. They didn’t realize the limo would be filled with champagne.

Obviously, they had to make the most of their money, so they drank as much as possible. Eventually, they headed over to a nightclub, which is where Natasha met this guy named Sam.

At that point, Natasha was still pretty boozed up. She was on the dance floor when she gave Sam her phone number, and after that, she couldn’t remember anything else about him.

The next morning, he called and introduced himself, reminding her they had met at the club. He was from London and told her he would be in her hometown the following weekend, which was when Natasha would be home from college.

She had no idea what he looked like, so he described himself as having dark hair and eyes. He sounded like her type, though, so she agreed to meet up with him.

Natasha notes that the first red flag that popped up was that he was coincidentally going to be in her area visiting a friend.

The second red flag was that he didn’t have any social media, so she couldn’t see a picture of him before we met.

She went to meet him on her own in front of a shopping center. He came with his friend and his friend’s girlfriend. Upon seeing him, Natasha knew he was not her type.

