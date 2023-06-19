She Canceled A Date With A Guy Not Long Before They Were Supposed To Go Out Because She Didn’t Want To Drive 2 Hours To See A Movie He Picked

Canceling a date at the last minute may seem rude to do. Still, in some cases, it’s totally justified, especially when the person you’re supposed to go on a date with is displaying suspicious behavior.

TikToker Annie Shaffer (@anniekshaffer) is describing why she canceled a date with a guy on the same day they had planned to go out.

So it was a second date to see the second Avatar movie. In the middle of the day, he texted her to let her know he would have to pick her up early because it was a two-hour drive to the movie theater.

“He picked a movie theater in Hollywood. And I was like, why? I have a brand-new AMC 1.4 miles away from us,” said Annie.

The reason he gave for selecting a movie theater so far away was that “he had been there before.” Annie did not want to spend three hours of her day driving to a movie they could just go see right down the street.

There were so many other things she could have been doing with her time instead of sitting in a car. She instantly knew she was not compatible with this guy because he obviously did not value her time.

“I cannot spend the rest of my life with a man who picks a theater that’s two hours away because ‘I’ve been there before,'” stated Annie.

Several TikTok users offered up some theories as to why Annie’s date chose to go to a movie theater that was hours away.

Many were convinced he was already in a relationship, while others believed he was simply using the time to get to know her better.

