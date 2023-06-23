She Captured The Emotional Moment When Her Husband Watched Their Daughter Walk Away After Dropping Her Off At College

Your first day of college can often be a day that has you overwhelmed with a million different emotions.

Excitement, fear, confusion, sadness, and happiness all rolled into a big bundle of feelings. These feelings are also often felt by our parents as they pridefully watch us start the next chapter of our lives.

Kelli Finch Best (@kellibest0) captured an emotional moment of her husband watching their daughter walk away as they are dropping her off at college.

The TikTok video has received over 2.5 million likes and thousands of comments sympathizing with the father.

In the 20-second video, the father is seen standing outside of the car, lovingly watching as his daughter walks into her new dorm building.

You can almost see the feelings cycling within his heart, pride and worry simultaneously pulling at his heartstrings.

While he is holding back tears, he also smiles for a moment as his daughter turns around for another glimpse at her parents before starting a new beginning.

His smile towards her was to hide any sense of worry from him that she might notice.

The parents are now faced with a new life as well, and the video is captioned with an emotional message.

