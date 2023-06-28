She Caught Her Older Sister Trying To Steal Some Of Her Expensive Handbags, And She Caused A Scene At Their Family Party

Have you ever caught someone stealing something from you? If it was someone you know, I’m sure it was really awkward and uncomfortable.

One woman recently caught her older sister trying to steal some of her expensive handbags, and she caused a scene at a family party.

She’s 27, and her sister is 30. They’ve always had a strained relationship, and she usually maintains low contact with her.

Anytime her sister has contacted her in the past has been so she could ask for money or gifts for her kids.

“Me and my husband are very well-off and own a business together,” she explained.

“So over time, with some fun money, I collected designer handbags, and soon I had a collection, so when we brought our house, I made a huge closet to put all of them in.”

She’s pregnant and recently decided to host a party with her husband at their house. Her family was there, including her sister.

She noticed that as soon as her sister arrived, she was suspiciously looking around the house and carrying a duffel bag. So, she made sure to keep an eye on her.

At one point, she saw her sister making her way up the stairs. She told her husband to tell people she was going to the bathroom when she really decided to follow her sister.

