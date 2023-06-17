She Caused A Girl’s Fiancé To Call Off Their Wedding After She Spilled The Beans About This Girl Cheating With Two Other Guys

This young woman was classmates with one particular girl, who she found out was cheating with two other guys. And the girl was not just in a relationship but was actually engaged.

So, after she found out about the cheating through various friends in the same class– and even heard the girl admit to being unfaithful herself– she could not believe it.

The news particularly bothered her because, whenever they were in class together, the girl apparently would not shut up about the engagement– talking about how she could not wait to tie the knot and create a family.

“It also made me think of my own engagement and how betrayed I would feel if my fiancé was cheating on me,” she recalled.

That’s why the guilt of knowing about the infidelity really started to gnaw at her, and she eventually took it upon herself to reach out to the girl’s fiancé.

She did this by first creating an anonymous social media account. Then, she found the girl’s fiancé on the platform, contacted him, and shared all of the information she had.

In the beginning, she revealed how the girl’s fiancé actually did not believe her claims. Then, he even blocked the Instagram account she made.

“But it did make me feel better knowing that I tried to do the honest thing,” she said.

However, about a month later, the girl from school messaged their entire class in an old group chat and claimed that the person who “sent those messages” needed to come forward immediately.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.