She Dated A Guy In College Who Said He Was In Business With His Dad, And When She Asked More Questions, He Then Claimed He Was In The Mafia

Have you ever accidentally dated a member of the mafia? It doesn’t seem like a very common occurrence, but it did happen to one woman when she was 21-years-old.

TikToker Sarah Galyean (@sarahgalyean) went on a date with a guy in college who claimed he was in the mafia.

So Sarah’s friend had set her up on this date and warned her that he was super nice but a little weird. Sarah kept an open mind about it since she thought she was also a little weird herself.

They ended up going out on about three dates in total. She discovered that he was one of those guys who liked to make sure he and his date were on the same page.

For instance, he drilled Sarah about her core values right away and explained that he was very family-oriented.

Whenever they hung out, he always made a big deal about excusing himself to take a business call with his father. Sarah found it odd that he had a business since they were still in college.

Eventually, she questioned him about the business, asking if he planned to go into business with his father after graduation.

He told her that they already ran a business together. Sarah asked what kind of business they had. He was being evasive about it, but she could tell that he wanted her to keep questioning him about the business because he was really enjoying talking about it.

Finally, he broke down and told her he was in a mafia. Sarah did not have much knowledge about what it was like to be in a mafia.

