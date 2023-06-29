She Discovered Last Night That Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her The Same Day They Moved In Together

This 25-year-old girl has a boyfriend a year older than she is, and they have been dating for around a year now.

She honestly says that she believes their relationship was almost perfect. Her boyfriend has always treated her wonderfully, and he never showed her any red flags or toxic traits that she thinks a lot of guys her age possess.

They did move in together very recently after talking about it a lot beforehand, and her boyfriend just finished helping her unpack yesterday.

He did end up moving 4 hours across their state to be with her in their new place.

Last night, she was sitting down, about to watch TV with him, when she noticed a text message come up on her boyfriend’s phone.

She never before had felt as if she should dig around, but because the message said something like “I miss you,” she knew she had to snoop.

She excused herself to go to the bathroom, and she attempted to calm down before coming to speak to him.

When she did come out of the bathroom, she just asked her boyfriend to hand over his phone. He did, and then she saw the messages between her boyfriend and this other girl.

Her boyfriend was telling this girl that he also missed her and would get to see her tomorrow. It turns out that her boyfriend is heading to his mom and dad’s house this weekend to watch their dog, and he clearly had plans to meet up with this girl too.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.