She Discovered Photos Of Her Sister On Her Boyfriend’s Phone And Isn’t Sure If This Is A Relationship Dealbreaker

This 34-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 35, for six years. She also lives with him.

And recently, he asked her to help him out with a phone issue– since he was getting an “error message.” Apparently, her boyfriend is terrible with technology, and she is always having to help him out.

So, she agreed to help and got on the phone with customer support, and the representative asked her to forward a screenshot of the error message that was popping up on her boyfriend’s phone.

That’s why she had to open up his photo gallery. And when she did, she realized that her boyfriend had a bunch of screenshots of her sister’s photos from social media.

Now, for context, her 27-year-old sister is her best friend and obviously knows her boyfriend very well. In fact, her sister has stayed over at their house many times; meanwhile, she and her boyfriend have slept at her sister’s house.

In general, her boyfriend is very close to her entire family, too.

“He has been to all of our family events. He IS family,” she said.

However, the photos of her sister on her boyfriend’s phone obviously set off alarm bells. Now, she realizes that the pictures are accessible to anyone since her sister’s social media accounts are public.

But honestly, she thinks that makes the situation even weirder.

