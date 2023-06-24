She Doesn’t Have Enough Money Saved Up To Pay For Her Wedding, And She Feels Hurt That Her Dad Hasn’t Offered To Help Her Cover The Costs, Especially After He Recently Received An Inheritance

This woman is wondering if she should feel guilty for hoping that her dad would offer to help pay for her wedding.

When she was growing up, her father always told her never to ask him to pay for her wedding one day because he would not be able to afford to.

At the time, when she was around 10-years-old, this was very true, as he did not have a lot of money, and her parents were hard-working so that her family could get by.

She has been excited about her wedding day forever and has no intention of spending a lot of money to celebrate the day.

She and her fiancé consider themselves outdoorsy people and found a perfect place to have the outdoor wedding of their dreams.

“The location is at a lake campground that had a lot of meaning, childhood stories, and great memories there,” she explained.

Upon getting engaged, the couple knew that their families would not be able to contribute much, if anything, to their wedding finances and anticipated paying for it all themselves.

However, her father recently received an inheritance from her great-grandmother.

“I have never asked my dad for money. I have always had a job or two, and I have always taken care of myself and my daughter,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.