She Feels Like Her Boyfriend Has A Secret Relationship With Her Mom, But She Isn’t Sure If She’s Just Crazy For Thinking This

This 24-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is also 24, for 9 years. And since the housing market is crazy right now, they have been living with her parents.

Throughout her relationship, though, she admitted to always feeling weird about her boyfriend’s relationship with her 47-year-old mom.

The suspicions started way back at the beginning of their relationship, too, when her boyfriend would text her mom just as much as they spoke.

Plus, the weirdest part was that her boyfriend would have full-on deep conversations with her mom, whereas he would just have “little conversations” with her.

And what made it even stranger was that her boyfriend would always delete his texts with her mom. But, when she asked about that, her boyfriend just claimed that he didn’t want his parents looking at his conversations. So, he deleted them all.

“But our messages were still there? It was just people he didn’t want me to read that were gone. But if someone got on his phone, wouldn’t they go to our messages first?” she wondered.

That’s why she eventually became pretty curious and decided to check her mom’s phone instead. At that point, she discovered that her boyfriend and mom had been talking about their feelings and interests and even said, “I L-word you” to each other.

She asked her boyfriend what that phrase meant, too. Although he just claimed that he did not want to say “I love you” to anyone else but her.

Quite frankly, though, she thought that having a specific “inside” phrase almost made the messages even more meaningful. And she really just could not understand why her boyfriend was deleting everything.

