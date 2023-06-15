She Feels Uncomfortable That Her Boyfriend’s Ex Is Going To Be His Sister’s Maid Of Honor

Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who was still in touch with their ex?

It can be an awkward situation, especially when your partner’s family still seems to care about their ex.

One young woman feels uncomfortable after finding out that her boyfriend’s ex will be the maid of honor at his sister’s upcoming wedding because his family has been making a big deal out of it.

She’s 25-years-old, and her boyfriend is 26. They’ve been dating for about a year and a half. His ex-girlfriend, who he was with for six months, is his sister’s best friend. They dated during the pandemic and ended things amicably before he started dating her.

Her boyfriend’s sister is getting married next year, and his ex will be her maid of honor.

“I have met her one time briefly after the sister’s engagement, in which she approached me, shook my hand, and introduced herself,” she recalled.

“I’ve only heard good things about her, and I’m sure she’s a great person, but I’m just not interested in having any type of relationship with her.”

She felt fine about her boyfriend’s ex being at the wedding, especially because she’s not in the bridal party and will hardly have to interact with her. However, her boyfriend’s family, especially his mom, has been making the situation more complicated than it has to be.

Her boyfriend’s mom seems to be under the impression that she’s super worried about his ex being at the wedding. She’s commented that she’s more concerned about her feelings than her son’s ex.

