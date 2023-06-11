She Found Out That The Guy She Was Seeing Actually Had A Girlfriend And Other Girls That He Was Dating At The Same Time

Compared to high school, college is a time when you can enjoy more freedom when dating. College might also be the place where you find the love of your life. Unfortunately, that did not happen for this woman.

TikToker Drew Sarai (@drewsarai) has a bad dating story from her college years about a guy who was juggling multiple girls at once.

So when she was in college, she started talking to a guy who was in a fraternity. He spent every possible minute he could with her, hanging out with her between classes and coming over to take naps at her apartment.

They hardly left each other’s sides for the few months they had been talking to each other. When the summer break came around, Drew went back to Los Angeles.

While she was gone, he continued to keep in contact with her. He sent her text messages and called her frequently. One day, he FaceTimed her, informing her that he was on vacation with his family in the mountains.

When school came back in session, he planned to go on a trip with his fraternity brothers, but he wanted to hang out with her before he left since they hadn’t seen each other all summer. He even brought all her favorite snacks when they met up again.

The same weekend he would be out of town for the trip was when Drew was hosting her birthday party. At the party, one of the girls from the softball team started talking to Drew’s friend about the new guy she had been talking to.

It turned out that it was the same guy Drew had been hanging out with! Of course, they launched into a conversation to try to clear up the confusion.

The girl told Drew they had been chatting for a few weeks, while Drew had been seeing him since last semester.

