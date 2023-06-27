She Got Accused Of “Fat-Shaming” Her Niece After Buying A Designer Dress As A Birthday Present That Said “Plus Size” On The Tag

This woman has a 16-year-old niece on her husband’s side named May, who absolutely loves the designer clothing brand that she works for.

It all began when they first met, and her niece recognized one of the dresses she was wearing. And since then, whenever May visited her house, her niece loved going through her closet and looking at all of the clothing.

So, for May’s sixteenth birthday, her niece only asked for one dress from her company.

But, there was one big problem: the brand is not size-inclusive, and the sample sizes just would not fit her niece.

For context, the company she works for sells clothes that are completely unaffordable for most people– even with her employee discount.

So, she is not actually able to buy any of the items; instead, she gets to pick from free clothing that cannot go to retail.

Sometimes the items are mislabeled; other times, they have a small stain. Additionally, she and her coworkers are also able to take sample size or ex-runway items.

“The sample size items I pick from are usually XXS or XS. I have seen a few S items, but as the items are given to my whole company, they are the ones that go first,” she explained.

Nonetheless, she got her niece’s measurements and realized that, in her eight years working at the company, she had only ever seen May’s size twice among the sample sizes.

