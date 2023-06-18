She Got Criticized By A Guy For Not Wearing Makeup On Their Hiking Date

We have come a long way in establishing gender equality today. But some imbalances between men and women still exist. There are several double standards society holds women to that do not apply to men.

TikToker Caylee Cresta (@cayleecresta) is talking about a clip in which a man criticizes a woman for not wearing makeup on their hiking date.

In the clip, a man and a woman are sitting cross-legged on a large boulder in the middle of the woods. It started out with the guy asking, “You didn’t want to wear makeup today?”

The woman expressed her surprise at her date’s question and laughed uncomfortably as he continued to voice his disapproval about her bare face and casual outfit.

The clip then transitioned to Caylee discussing the double standards that men place on women. In her video, she points out that the man had put zero effort into their date, yet he was mad that his date had put in the same amount of effort as him.

“And this just shows how women can never win because you’ll get mad when women wear makeup to the pool but more mad when women don’t wear makeup to the woods,” said Caylee.

She also clarifies that the man’s negative reaction was not really about the fact that the woman wasn’t wearing makeup.

Instead, it had everything to do with a bruised ego and his feeling hurt because the woman didn’t care enough to impress him.

Women are often criticized for wanting expensive dates; however, nobody ever talks about how many women are also satisfied with simple, low-cost outings, such as going on a walk or a hike.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.