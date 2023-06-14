She Grew Up With A Lot Of Nepo Babies In Los Angeles, And She’s Giving Some Interesting Insight Into What It Was Like

The subject of ‘nepo babies’ has been coming up a lot these days.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term, a nepo baby, or nepotism baby, is someone who is famous or influential because they have famous and influential parents. For instance, filmmaker Sofia Coppola is referred to as a nepo baby because she is the daughter of the renowned director Francis Ford Coppola.

Nepo babies have become controversial these days as some people get angry over their success, believing they wouldn’t have the careers they do if they didn’t come from famous parents. However, many believe that if they’re genuinely talented and deserving of recognition, it shouldn’t matter who their parents are.

One TikTok user who grew up and went to school in Los Angeles with a lot of nepo babies gave some interesting insight into what it was like.

“I’m from Los Angeles, so I grew up with a lot of nepo babies,” says Izza (@izzarose).

“I went to school with them [and] I dated them.”

One of the things Izza noticed about the kids she grew up with that had famous parents was how some of them overcompensated for their parents’ status. For instance, the kids she knew who were the children of big A-list celebrities were not too flashy and were more laid back in general.

On the other hand, kids whose parents were a bit less famous, like B or C-list celebrities, felt like they had more to prove and acted worse.

“I think that’s why from a very young age, I learned that it doesn’t matter who your parents are or what connections you have, like, if you’re not a good person, then I’m not gonna want to be friends with you,” explains Izza.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.