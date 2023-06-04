She Had A Bad Sleepover With A Guy, And When He Left, She Quickly Took All Of Her Bedding To The Dry Cleaners

You’ve heard about not judging a book by its cover when it comes to dating, but here is your reminder to not be too quick to judge a person’s behavior after only one date.

TikTok creator Katie (@kayteehugs) shares one of the worst dating app stories that happened to her when she decided to pursue a second date with a guy she initially enjoyed her time with.

After having such a great first date experience, Katie decided to invite the guy over to her house for dinner the following night. However, her excitement and hopefulness about this relationship were going to be erased very quickly.

When he arrived at her house, Katie realized that he was wearing the same clothes that he was wearing the day before. Upon mentioning it, the guy explains that he had to stay the night at his Uncle’s house because he was too intoxicated, and he went to work the next morning and went straight to Katie’s.

She questioned him again, asking if that meant that he had not taken a shower, and he said that he hadn’t. Red flag number one in Katie’s point of view!

She makes them dinner, and as he’s eating, she notices that he is dropping the food all over her floor. She makes a comment to him about this, and after apologizing, he picks the food up from the floor and puts it in his mouth. That gave Katie the ick, literally.

He starts to put together a drone that he had and asks Katie if she has any snacks he could have. Katie replied that she didn’t really have anything aside from vegetables.

He then remembers he has a bag of nuts in his car and goes out to grab them. He comes back in, starts snacking, and again begins making a mess all over Katie’s floor.

“I’m like, ‘You’re dropping them all over my floor.’ And he picks it up, and he’s like, ‘Ooh, that was a big one!’ and he pops it in his mouth,” recalls Katie.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.