She Had A Terrifying Encounter With A Creepy Old Man Who Seemed Innocent Enough When She First Started Talking To Him On Her Way To School

When parents prepare their children to start commuting to school on their own, they usually have to give a very strict talk about safety since you never know who may show up along their path.

One woman remembers a terrifying encounter she had with a man who seemed innocent when he first started talking to her on her way to school as a kid.

She grew up in the suburbs in a small Asian country where it was fairly safe. Many neighborhood kids walked to school daily, including her and her sisters.

During her first year of junior high school, she had a strict teacher who required her students to show up to school half an hour earlier than their normal start time for extra studying. So, instead of getting to class at 7:30 am like most students, she had to get there at 7:00 am.

“My older sisters went to the same school, but they were often late, so I would walk to school alone basically every morning,” she explained.

“I started seeing this old man that would be lingering around a street corner on my way to school. I was taught to be polite to the elders, so I would nod and say good morning.”

As time went by, the older man began speaking to her more in-depth on her walks to school, and they’d have conversations. He seemed friendly and harmless, so she’d talk to him as he asked her about how she liked school, her friends, etc. Although she was a bit naive, she was smart enough not to mention where she lived.

One morning, the owner of a nearby breakfast stand stopped her and told her not to talk to the old man anymore because he was weird. She heeded the warning and kept walking to school.

The breakfast stand owner was right to warn her, as a few days later, when she saw the old man on her walk again, he grabbed her by the arm.

