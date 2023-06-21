She Had An Awful Birthday Because Of The Guilt Trip Her Parents Put Her Through For Not Inviting Them To Her Small Party

Have you ever had a relative ruin one of your birthdays? Whether it was because of family drama or some other incident, a fun birthday celebration can easily go downhill if someone is in the mood to start some chaos.

One woman recently had an awful birthday because of the guilt trip her parents put her through for not inviting them to her small party.

She recently turned 27 and wanted a laid-back birthday with those she’s closest to. Her birthday was on a Saturday, so she wanted to have a party with 12 friends on Friday and enjoy some cheap food by a waterfront area with her two sisters and best friend on her actual birthday afterward.

On that Friday, she got a call from her mom, who asked about her plans. She arranged to briefly see her mom before having dinner with her sisters and friend on Saturday night.

“I get a call from my sisters after about how my mother came home yelling about not being invited to be with us,” she recalled.

Then, in their family group chat, her mom sent a message that she made a dinner reservation for their entire family for 7:00 pm on Saturday night.

She responded that she didn’t appreciate her mother making birthday plans for her and didn’t want to attend the dinner reservation.

That’s when she started getting bombarded by her dad, who sent her multiple angry, guilt-tripping text messages. He said she made her mom cry for an entire day and told her she was unbelievable.

“When I responded explaining what happened, he ignored me and declined my calls,” she said.

