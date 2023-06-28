She Had An Emotional Outburst After Her Family Failed To Get Her Her Own Cake At The Birthday Celebration They’ve Made Her Share With Her Cousin Since She Was A Kid

When you have a birthday around the same time as a sibling or close relative, chances are you have had to grow up with shared birthday parties and birthday cakes. That can be a struggle, especially if you get the shorter end of the stick on your birthday.

One young woman had an emotional outburst after her family failed to get her an individual cake for her birthday celebration, which she has shared with her cousin every year since she was a little girl.

She’s 18 years old and was born one day after her 20-year-old cousin’s birthday. Since her family is close, she and her cousin have had to share their birthday celebrations ever since they were little.

Although, it never felt like sharing for her because all of the attention, cakes, and extra gifts always went to her cousin.

All of their birthday party decorations would always cater to her cousin’s favorite themes, and sometimes her name wouldn’t even be written on their shared cakes.

Thankfully, her cousin recognized this and would always be kind to her and share her gifts with her over the years. Despite that, she’s always felt ignored on her birthdays, which’ve always fallen flat.

This year, for her 18th birthday, her mom promised she’d have an individual Oreo ice cream cake that would be just for her.

It meant a lot to her, and she was super excited. But during her and her cousin’s birthday celebration, her mom brought out one cake, and it was a strawberry cheesecake with her cousin’s name on it.

After everyone sang and her cousin blew out the candles, she asked where her cake was, and her aunt said the cheesecake was for both of them.

