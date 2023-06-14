She Has A Healthy Summer Roll Recipe For Anyone Who Loves Asian Cuisine

If you’re not an expert in Asian cuisine, you might be amazed to discover that making a dish that can be found at a Vietnamese restaurant is within the realm of possibility for you.

TikToker Jennifer Medhurst (@theimperfectnutritionist) is a nutritionist, and she’s sharing a recipe for summer rolls, also known as spring rolls.

They are made with rice paper wrappers enveloped around delicious, crunchy vegetables and fresh herbs.

Her recipe is completely doable, and while it may not be one hundred percent authentic, it’s pretty close!

The hardest step is definitely wrapping the rolls tightly enough to ensure none of the fillings fall out.

You might struggle with it at first, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be enjoying these refreshing rolls all summer long.

You’ll need rice paper wraps, avocado, carrots, basil, mint, cucumber, coriander, and butter lettuce. The rolls are also usually dipped in a yummy peanut sauce. Here’s how to make it!

Sauce Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

1/2 tablespoon of maple syrup or honey

1/2 tablespoon of rice vinegar

2 tablespoons of tamari or soy sauce

1 lime, juiced

1 thumb-sized piece of garlic, grated

