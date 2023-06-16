She Has A Recipe For Blood Orange Salad, And It’s Full Of Bright Colors And Aromatic Flavors

What makes a salad truly spectacular are bright colors, aromatic flavors, and variations in texture. A blood orange salad accomplishes all of that!

A TikTok creator named Alexandra Dudley (@alexandradudleyofficial) has a recipe for blood orange salad. The basis of this dish consists of one tardivo radicchio, which is an elegant-looking vegetable with white and purple leaves, and one blood orange.

If you’ve never tried a blood orange before, they’re pretty similar to regular oranges but have a more complex flavor.

Blood oranges are less acidic and have a sweet, floral taste. Its flesh is crimson-red, resembling blood, hence the name. The fruit’s vibrant hue is positively stunning!

Plus, they contain several health benefits, including essential vitamins and minerals.

If you can’t get your hands on any radicchio or blood oranges, any kind of bitter leafy greens and regular oranges will do.

Once you have those two foundational items in your kitchen, gather the ingredients for the dressing. The dressing is what really gives this salad its pizazz. Here’s what you need to prepare it.

Dressing Ingredients:

1 teaspoon of whole coriander seeds

1 teaspoon of pink peppercorns

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of runny honey

A pinch of salt

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.