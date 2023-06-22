She Invited All 25 Kids In Her Daughter’s Class To Her Birthday Party, But She Began To Panic When Only 2 Kids Said They Would Come

Every parent wants to throw a fun and memorable birthday party for their kid and will often plan out exciting activities with awesome decorations and food.

But what happens when it’s the day of the party and only a tiny portion of the list has agreed to come?

Clearly disappointed, mother Sadie (@saddiegau) shares on TikTok that only 2 kids have RSVP’d to come to her daughter’s 5th birthday party.

She had invited her daughter’s entire class of 25 children and prepared a party to accommodate them all, plus any parents that decided to attend as well.

Sadie was hopeful for advice from other moms who have gone through similar situations. However, she was met with more backlash than she anticipated.

Two hours before the party was supposed to start, Sadie started to panic. She was hoping that there would be people who respond last minute, saying that they were going to be at the party.

But the closer it got to the set start time, the more Sadie started to wonder if she had set up this large party only for her daughter to be disappointed in the lack of people there.

Sadie started to frantically reach out to her friends on Facebook who she knew had children. Even if her daughter did not really know the kids very well, she figured she should try to get as many guests as she could.

“I don’t even know what to do,” Sadie said, feeling defeated.

