She Just Told Her Friends Who Are Visiting That They Can’t Stay In Her Apartment And Instead Have To Spend Money On A Hotel

Having friends and family who live far away come into town to visit you can be really lovely. However, having them stay with you for their entire visit can make things very stressful.

One woman recently told her friends visiting her that they couldn’t stay in her apartment and had to spend money on a hotel on the day of their arrival.

She’s 25-years-old and has two friends, a couple named Ana and James, who moved to a different state when they all went to college and decided to stay there.

“We keep contact via texting and video calls, but we’ve never seen each other face-to-face since they moved,” she said.

“They decided to travel to the city I live in so we can spend time together.”

Her friends are supposed to stay in her city for two weeks, and they have a lot of things planned over that time. However, she had one condition for their visit. They couldn’t stay in her apartment.

Ana and James don’t have any friends or family in her area, so when they arrived in town, and she told them they’d have to get a room at a hotel that night, they were very confused.

She has always been particular about letting people stay with her in her small apartment. Because she doesn’t have a spare room, she hardly even allows her boyfriend or parents to stay over.

The only option Ana and James would have for staying at her apartment would be to sleep on a spare mattress she has on the floor of her living room or hobbies room. But she didn’t want to have to deal with all of that.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.