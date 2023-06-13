She Lives In An Earth Ship, Which Is Another Off-Grid Alternative Housing Option

Off-grid living is a sustainable housing trend that many people have been gravitating toward in the spirit of reducing hefty household bills and being more considerate of the environment.

It means living in the wilderness, creating your own source of energy, and growing your own food. You’ve probably heard of the tiny house movement, which advocates for simplifying your space and living a more sustainable lifestyle.

There’s another off-grid alternative housing option that stands for a similar objective. Earth ships are unique homes that produce their own electricity, heating, water, and food.

TikToker Ari (@arianna_danielson) lives in an earth ship, and she’s explaining what it is and how it works.

If you don’t know what an earth ship is, it’s a self-sufficient, sustainable solar structure made from recyclable materials. They first came into existence in the 1970s.

Ari’s home is located in the Black Forest of Colorado Springs. It accommodates six guests and contains two bedrooms, three beds, and one bathroom.

Some of the framework and all the walls of the ship are made out of tires packed with earth and straw. Earth ships can also consist of materials like aluminum cans, cement, glass bottles, and adobe.

The building is powered by solar panels stationed on the roof, and the back wall is built right into the ground to help with temperature regulation in the interior of the house.

The ship does not have any heating or cooling devices because it regulates its own temperatures, making use of the sun’s warmth. But there is a propane fireplace in the front of the home and a pellet stove in the back.

