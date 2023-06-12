She Met A Guy That She Instantly Felt A Connection With, And He Was Super Romantic With Her On Their Dates, But Then He Told Her That He’s Way Too Busy For A Relationship

This 38-year-old woman met a 35-year-old guy on a dating app, and she instantly felt a connection with him.

He was an excellent communicator, he had a wonderful sense of humor, and she also found him really attractive.

He was quite romantic from the get-go as well, and that only made her like him even more.

“He was really attentive and did all the sweet things right away – pulled me on an empty patio to dance to Michael Bublé after date 2, deleted his Bumble date 3, turned my Claddagh ring around to show my heart was “taken”, took our “first picture” at a baseball game (implying there’d be more), always gave me little kisses and held my hand,” she explained.

“I know I know. Usually I’d be on high alert because men have done too much too fast in the past and it was bad news. But for some reason I let my guard down with him.”

He never seemed to want anything from her, and she did end up sleeping with him once because she was the one who came onto him.

A month into dating this guy, she felt that he was suddenly pulling back from her. She decided to send him a message a few days ago to ask what he was going for the upcoming weekend.

He did end up replying, but only after 10 hours had gone by, and what he had to say surprised her.

“He hit me with the “I’ll be busy in the foreseeable future and don’t think I have time for a romantic relationship. If you’re open to it, I’d like to be friends,” she said.

