She Pretty Much Has To Pay $400 A Month To See This Guy That She’s Dating, And She’s Thinking He Might Be Trying To Test Out If She Is A Gold Digger Or Not

This 35-year-old woman has been dating a 37-year-old guy for around 2 months, though they have not made things official yet.

He currently lives in San Francisco, and he has a high-rise apartment with an absolutely stunning view.

In contrast, she lives an hour away from where he does in the suburbs. She also is still living with her parents until the housing market calms down a bit, but he has no idea about this.

The very first evening that she spent at his apartment, she figured it had to be free for guests to park in his building.

She was wrong, though, and when she arrived, he had already paid for her to park in his building for one night.

The second evening that she stayed over at his place, he paid for two nights of parking, which came out to $100.

He then made a comment that he was shocked that the guest parking in his building cost so much.

“I was thinking along the lines of how this would work in the future if we were official, and I said, “That’s a lot of money to come see you. If I came to see you every month, it would be like $400 for 8 days to see you,” she explained.

“To which he replies, “I can split the cost with you, I guess you have to determine if I’m worth paying for parking to spend time with.” I make the 2.5 hours round trip in traffic, I drive electric, but it has costs there, too, and I pay the bridge toll to see him.”

