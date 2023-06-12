She Punished Her Son By Assigning Him 300 Chores To Complete, And Her Husband Thinks This Is Too Harsh

This mom has three children, and every single day, she requires them to complete 4 different chores.

She even has a “chore chart” to map this all out, and the chores she asks her children to do are pretty simple.

She has chores on there like making the bed and sweeping. All the chores take around 20 minutes to finish.

Each child is assigned chores that are appropriate for their age, and for example, she never asks her 7-year-old to be in charge of taking out their trash.

She thinks her chore chart works great, and it’s easy for her children to know what chores are expected of them every day of each month.

“My son has been pawning off his chores to his youngest sister, 12,” she explained. “So she basically has been doing 8 chores a day.”

“My daughter came to me upset, not understanding why I was giving his chores to her. I wasn’t she was lied to by him, and since they usually do them when I am at work, I didn’t notice.”

“So as a punishment, since he had her do his chores for about a little over a month (36 days), he has to do 300 chores on top of his chores already.”

She estimates 300 chores are the number of chores that her daughter has had to complete on behalf of her son, so she thinks the punishment does fit the crime.

