She Realized That Consistent Communication Really Soothed Her Anxious Attachment Issues In Romantic Relationships

This 29-year-old woman revealed how, due to various reasons, she has pretty severe anxious attachment issues. So, she has been doing a lot of inner work– including going to therapy.

Nonetheless, her anxiety always “pops up” whenever she enters a relationship. And it doesn’t matter who she is seeing at the time.

More recently, however, she entered a new relationship and has been dating a guy for about two months.

They initially met after matching on a dating app. And ever since then, she detailed how he was always a solid communicator.

“He was extremely consistent with his communication and always followed through on what he said he would do,” she recalled.

Now, it’s not like she and her new boyfriend were texting each other all day, every day. Instead, they just found a great routine that works for them.

More specifically, one person sends a “good morning” text. Then, throughout the day, they exchange a few texts in the morning and some in the evening. Finally, someone sends a “goodnight” text, and that’s it.

All in all, they probably only exchange between six and eight texts per day. And since they became exclusive, she and her boyfriend have not missed a day of this routine– which she claimed has significantly helped soothe her anxiety.

“I never wonder where I stand with him,” she explained.

