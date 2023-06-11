She Recently Got Stood Up By A Guy On A Friday Night, And He Claimed It Was Because He Lost His Phone

Have you ever been stood up on a date? If so, you know how disappointing it feels. TikToker Katherine Keton (@katharineketon) recently got stood up on a Friday night date, and she’s sharing her story with viewers on TikTok.

So she met this guy a month ago after he stopped her on the street to ask for her number. They chatted for a bit, but Katherine didn’t really think much of him since she thought he was younger than her.

Then, on Cinco de Mayo, he wanted to meet up with her while she was at a popular hotel bar. She agreed, and after he arrived, she found out they were the same age.

He was tall, charming, and super cute, but not really Katherine’s type. However, she decided to go out with him for some Friday night fun after he asked her out to dinner.

On Thursday night, he called her to confirm their date, but he struggled to finalize a solid plan. He listed off a bunch of restaurants he didn’t have reservations for, so Katherine tried to help him out by searching for places they would be able to get into.

They also intended to see his friend’s band play after dinner. Eventually, Katherine became annoyed about how he kept getting distracted by his phone instead of focusing on planning their date. So she told him to let her know when he picked a place.

When she asked what time he wanted to get together, he gave her a vague answer, saying they could meet up somewhere between 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM.

The following day, Katherine still hadn’t heard from him, so she was left wondering if the date was off. Katherine points out that following up with your date is just the decent thing to do.

“If you are a man and you are watching this TikTok, which would be very rare, but if it’s happening, confirm the date by 12 PM the day of. It is infuriating to not have a date confirmed because, like, it affects everything. It takes time to get ready,” she said.

