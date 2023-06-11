She Refused To Babysit For Her Boyfriend’s Sister Because She’s Fed Up With This Child Frequently Interrupting Her Quality Time With Her Boyfriend

Have you ever dated someone with a younger sibling that would get in the way of your alone time?

One woman recently refused to babysit her boyfriend’s sister after being fed up with her frequently interrupting their dates.

She’s been dating her boyfriend Marcus for a year. Since the beginning of their relationship, she’s gotten along very well with his family, which includes his parents and sister, Alice. Her parents love Marcus too and also came to really like Alice.

Her parents have a soft spot for Alice, so whenever she invites Marcus to her house to hang out, her parents make her extend the invitation to Alice. Alice is autistic and struggles with social cues, so whenever Alice is with them, she often interrupts their quality time.

“She would always butt in our conversations, ask the weirdest questions, always needed my boyfriend’s help for the littlest things, and we had to keep a close eye on her all the time,” she explained.

“Marcus and I had no alone time at all because of his sister, and I can’t tell him to make her stay at home because my parents would feel bad, and so will Marcus.”

Recently, Marcus’ dad applied for a job in an area that’s a three-hour flight away from home and had to travel there with his wife for an interview. Marcus has some friends in that area, so he wanted to join his parents on the trip.

Marcus’ parents wanted to take Alice with them so that she wouldn’t need a babysitter but claimed there were only three seats left on their flight. So, they asked if she’d babysit Alice while they were gone for an entire week. Additionally, they didn’t offer to pay her for the babysitting.

She quickly said no, and Marcus’ parents were shocked by her answer. When they asked her why, she said she didn’t want to do it because Alice can be a handful and generally annoyed her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.