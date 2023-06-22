She Refused To Donate To Her Wealthy Friends Who Started A Fundraiser To Pay For Their Son’s Medical Bills Because She Thinks They’re Taking Attention Away From People Who Actually Need Help

Have you ever felt pressured to donate to a cause you felt wasn’t dire or necessary?

One woman refused to promote a fundraiser her friends put up to pay for their son’s medical bills because she believes they’d be taking attention away from people who actually need help.

She and her friends are in their mid-30s. Her two friends are a married couple with a young son who has a health condition. Although he’s not fatally ill, they go above and beyond to ensure he has everything he needs and pay for anything their insurance will not cover.

Her friends are a very wealthy couple. They make six figures and live in a large house in a great neighborhood. So although their son’s health condition is certainly costly, they’ve been making it out alright.

However, they recently decided to take out an expensive loan to add an addition to their house which would be a play area for their son.

Unfortunately, shortly after receiving the loan, their health insurance suddenly denied them coverage on something their son needed, and they were charged $8,000 in medical bills. They put the $8,000 on a new credit card and needed to get going on paying it off.

Her friends eventually started a crowdfunding webpage to see if people would be willing to donate to help them pay off their credit card debt faster.

On the webpage, they talk about their son’s condition but mention nothing about their specific financial situation.

Because she has a lot of Instagram followers, her friend asked if she’d share the crowdfunding page and ask people to donate.

