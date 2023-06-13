She Refused To Give Her Stepsister One Of Her Late Father’s Paintings After She Found Out Her Stepsister Just Planned To Sell It For A Lot Of Money

This 26-year-old woman’s father sadly passed away just a few months ago. And since her parents had gotten separated– and her father’s second wife died a few years ago– she was named the sole beneficiary of his will.

Among the possessions that she was entitled to was a special painting, which was hand-picked by her dad’s late wife as a decoration for their new home after getting married.

“It was something of a wedding celebration present,” she recalled.

“And his wife didn’t work, my father bought the painting, and the paperwork was all in his name. So it was included as part of his estate.”

However, her dad’s late wife did have a daughter named Ellie, who is 27. Following her father’s passing, Ellie also reached out and asked if there was any way she would consider parting with the painting to allow Ellie to have it.

Apparently, Ellie claimed that her mother had loved the artwork a lot and believed the painting held a lot of sentimental value. But honestly, she found those claims a little fishy.

“I was a little suspicious of this because if this was the case, surely she could have asked my father for it after her mother’s passing,” she explained.

“But nevertheless, I considered it.”

According to her, the painting is worth a ton of money in addition to being really beautiful.

