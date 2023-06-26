She Snapped At Her Sister And Made Her Cry When She Told Her To Stop Complaining About Not Getting Into Her Dream College

Sometimes, a younger sibling manages to have their life put together more than their older sibling. When you are that younger sibling, being in that position can be uncomfortable.

One teenager recently snapped at her sister and made her cry when she told her to stop complaining about how she didn’t get to go to her dream college.

She’s 18-years-old and has a 20-year-old sister. Their personalities are quite different, as she’s always been more responsible than her older sister.

She found ways to balance her social and academic life, so she made the honor roll in high school but still was able to go to parties and have fun.

On the other hand, her sister had difficulty maintaining that balance and often prioritized partying over school, so their parents began to lose trust in her.

Her sister’s grades were never that bad, and she didn’t fail, but in their parent’s eyes, her grades weren’t good enough.

“My sister was only allowed by my parents to stay at the best private university in our city, while I have just been allowed to attend the most prestigious university in our country,” she explained.

“My sister has been ranting and complaining about this, even going so far as saying that my parents have favorites and it’s not her.”

Her sister has always been jealous of the fact that she was allowed to go to school out of town, and she had to stay local.

