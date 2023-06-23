She Spent Months Knitting An Outfit For Her Daughter To Take Home Her New Baby In, And She Was Heartbroken When She Found Out Her Daughter Chose A Designer Outfit Instead

When a family member has a baby, it’s such an exciting experience. If you’re especially close to this family member, sometimes you want to show up, get them special things for their baby, and be extra supportive.

Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates when you do something special for their baby.

One woman spent months knitting an outfit for her daughter to take home her new baby in and was very disappointed to see that she chose to put her baby in a designer brand outfit instead.

She is the mother of four children and has five grandchildren. She started a tradition when her first grandchild was born where she hand knits them outfits to wear home from the hospital. These outfits take a lot of effort, and she knits them using colors with symbolic meanings like health, peace, and protection.

She doesn’t knit professionally and has a job, so making the outfits is definitely a labor of love. She never forced the outfits on her children; they actually started asking her to keep making them after she did it for her first grandchild.

When her oldest daughter, Pam, announced she was pregnant, she was immediately asked to start knitting an outfit for her baby to go home from the hospital in.

Pam asked if she could knit a red outfit, and it ended up being one of the prettiest ones she’s made so far. It took her seven months, and the outfit was ready to go by the time her new granddaughter was born.

She stayed with Pam all throughout her delivery and was very supportive throughout the entire process. But when it was time to leave the hospital, her heart dropped when she saw that Pam decided to take her daughter home in an expensive designer brand outfit her in-laws bought for the baby instead of the knitted outfit.

She didn’t say anything to Pam at the hospital because she didn’t want to add any stress or further exhaustion. But after everyone was home, she vented to her son about how heartbroken she was over the situation.

