She Started Covering Up Her Pool Every Time Her Cousin Brought Her Daughter Over, And Now Her Cousin Is Mad At Her For Singling This Kid Out

Having a pool in your backyard can be a privilege and is a ton of fun, but it’s also very costly to maintain each year.

One woman started covering up her pool every time her cousin brought her daughter over to visit because she had an accident in it. Now, her cousin is mad at her for singling out her daughter.

She’s 26-years-old and lives with her 32-year-old husband. They bought their house four years ago, and it has a nice pool in the backyard.

She comes from a big family, and many of them live nearby, so she and her husband love to host family gatherings and let everyone swim in their pool.

One of her cousins is 38-years-old and lives out of state, so she’s only been able to visit a handful of times.

Her cousin has a 12-year-old daughter with special needs. She has Fragile X Syndrome and has the mental capacity of a four-year-old.

Her cousin’s daughter needs to be watched because she also has issues controlling her bladder and lives with severe incontinence.

“She also needs constant supervision because she has a habit of screaming and biting herself if she gets stressed out,” she said.

“I love both of them to pieces and love when they do visit, but when they do, I cover the pool and keep it off limits.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.