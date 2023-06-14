She Thinks It Was A Red Flag That A Guy She Dated Had Never Been In A Relationship That Lasted Longer Than Three Months

This 28-year-old recently started dating a 31-year-old guy. But, very early on, she found out something about the guy that she thought was sort of concerning at the time.

Apparently, he had never entered an exclusive relationship with anyone before. On top of that, he never even made it past three months of just dating.

However, the guy went on to explain how he just never had the best luck when it came to dating. Plus, he also moved around a lot during his adult life and was never able to put down solid roots.

His reasoning for his lack of relationship experience wound up making enough sense to her, too, so she let it go and didn’t think it was too big of a deal.

Then, they continued dating, and after about one month of that, she finally asked if they could become exclusive.

At that point, the guy seemed on board and said, “Yeah, I think I can do that. It’s just going to take time to get used to.”

“But soon after, he was calling me his girlfriend to everyone he knew,” she recalled.

Nonetheless, after just two and a half months of their relationship, the guy wound up breaking up with her out of the blue. And he just so happened to call off their relationship on the night that she had planned a date for him.

Apparently, the guy’s reasoning was that he just didn’t feel a “spark.” But she couldn’t understand where things went wrong.

