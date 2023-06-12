She Threatened To Leave Her Husband Unless He Puts His Mom In A Nursing Home, So Now He Wants A Divorce

This 28-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is 31, for four years. But, nine months ago, her mother-in-law became sick and started hallucinating– forcing her and her husband to take her mother-in-law in.

And ever since then, she has not been able to deal with this living arrangement– which is why her husband now wants a divorce.

“The reason is because I told him that I had enough. But I love my husband with all of my heart, and I don’t want a divorce,” she admitted.

Nevertheless, she claims that her mother-in-law is simply out of her mind. Now that her mother-in-law is very old and ill, it is difficult to distinguish what is “right” and what is “wrong.”

That’s why, once her mother-in-law’s condition began to worsen, her husband took his mom in.

But her husband does have four other brothers who all refused to take care of their own mother. In fact, they even told her husband to just bring his mom to a nursing home since they all have their own lives now and cannot manage to help with caretaking.

Honestly, she tried to tell her husband that perhaps his brothers were right, too, and that they should bring her mother-in-law to a nursing home. After all, she pointed out how professionals might take better care of her mother-in-law.

However, her husband could not have been more opposed to that idea.

“That woman is my mother, and I will not let her go through the humiliation of other people taking care of her in her most vulnerable moments. I’ll take care of her until she passes away,” her husband said.

