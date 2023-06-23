She Told Brother’s Fiancée That She Didn’t Want To Be Her Bridesmaid At The Engagement Party, And Made Her Cry In Front Of Her Friends

This 29-year-old woman has a 30-year-old brother Tom who is getting married to a 30-year-old woman named Kim next Spring.

Although her personality did not necessarily match Kim’s, she has always approved of Kim being with her brother. She thinks that they are good together and is very happy about the couple getting married.

But being that she does not see Kim very often and they are not very close, she was surprised to receive a bridesmaid proposal package from Kim. Included was a handwritten letter asking if she would be one of Kim’s bridesmaids at the wedding.

She planned to call Kim that week to let her know that she wouldn’t be able to handle to duties of being a bridesmaid because of her busy work schedule in combination with having to take care of her young child.

However, her husband had to go to the hospital the next day because of a medical emergency, and she completely forgot to get back to Kim. It wasn’t until a week after receiving the package while on her way to Kim and Tom’s engagement party that she remembered about this proposal that she wanted to reject.

“I wasn’t going to say anything about it to Kim that night, but the second I got there, she said she was dying to introduce me to the other bridesmaids, and honestly meeting them and hearing about all the activities further cemented my decision,” she said.

She decided to talk to Kim privately at the party about her decision not to be a bridesmaid at the wedding. But Kim quickly became angry with her, asking for an explanation.

She responded to Kim firstly by telling her that she did not have to explain herself and being disappointed in her for not respecting her decision. She then explained that she didn’t think she could keep up with the demands of the role and had no time to set aside to help as a traditional bridesmaid might do.

“Kim tried to argue with me, which drew the attention of some of her friends, so they were now listening in, and I again explained to her that I couldn’t do it,” she continued.

