She Told Her Brother That He Is Currently “Undateable” And Needs To Overhaul His Life If He Wants To Land A Woman Who Meets All Of His Expectations

This woman has a 30-year-old brother named Bill, who has been online dating for a while. In fact, since joining the dating platforms three years ago, he has had absolutely no success.

Now, she did clarify that both she and Bill live in a rural area– meaning that there are not a ton of single women who are even around her brother’s age.

“And the ones who are available, well, Bill didn’t think they were good enough,” she revealed.

More recently, though, her brother actually approached her and asked for her help. Bill wanted her to edit his online dating profile to be more attractive so he could finally land a partner.

She agreed, too, and wound up looking his profile over. But honestly, she was quickly shocked.

Her brother had apparently included a bunch of paragraphs listing the criteria that he’s looking for in a woman.

For instance, Bill wants a woman who is under 30-years-old, cute, skinny, lives nearby, and has an average to high income.

On top of that, her brother also wrote that whoever he dates must be into gaming and like anime.

And what her brother expected from a woman shocked her for two main reasons. First of all, the only photos he had on his profile were either grainy selfies or pictures with their parents– mostly their mom.

